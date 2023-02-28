Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in February

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the January 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adler Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADPPF remained flat at $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. Adler Group has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
Adler Group Company Profile
