Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in February

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the January 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adler Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADPPF remained flat at $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. Adler Group has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

