Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.50.
AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average of $162.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $137.93 and a 52 week high of $231.43.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.
