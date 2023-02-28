Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
Advaxis stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44.
About Advaxis
