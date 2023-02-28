Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

