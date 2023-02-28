Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $33.93. Approximately 394,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,671,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 7.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.11 million, a PE ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 2.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems
In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,014,610.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,393.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,014,610.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,393.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,560.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,426 shares of company stock worth $10,338,822 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.