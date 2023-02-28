Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $33.93. Approximately 394,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,671,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.11 million, a PE ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,014,610.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,393.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,014,610.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,393.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,560.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,426 shares of company stock worth $10,338,822 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

