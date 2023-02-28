Aergo (AERGO) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Aergo token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Aergo has a market capitalization of $59.53 million and $4.78 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aergo

Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network.

AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Aergo

