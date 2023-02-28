Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.98

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$54.98 and last traded at C$54.89, with a volume of 62295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.63.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5,350.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.33.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

About Ag Growth International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

