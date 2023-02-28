Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.03 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.65-5.70 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,943. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $1,499,911.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,560,896.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,911.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,560,896.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,872 shares of company stock worth $8,181,671.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

