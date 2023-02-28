Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the January 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACGBY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 8,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,154. The company has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

