Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the January 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ACGBY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 8,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,154. The company has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
