AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of AIA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

AIA Group Trading Up 3.0 %

AAGIY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 336,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

