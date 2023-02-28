AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of AIA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

AIA Group Trading Up 3.0 %

AAGIY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 336,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

AIA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.