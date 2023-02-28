Alice D. Schroeder Acquires 20,000 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) Director Alice D. Schroeder purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,809 shares in the company, valued at $523,065.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dakota Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 309,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Institutional Trading of Dakota Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

