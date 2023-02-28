Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 5.3%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 32,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 236,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.
Alkami Technology Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
