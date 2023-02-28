Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 5.3%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 32,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 236,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $518,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 228,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,735.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $26,016.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO W Bryan Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 228,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,735.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

