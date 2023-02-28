Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.99

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 5015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.
Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $694.08 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78.
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
