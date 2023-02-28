Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.99

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 5015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $694.08 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,762.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Featured Articles

