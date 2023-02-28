Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 91.1% in February

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

ERH traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 12,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,443. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

