Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches Market Cap of $138.80 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $138.80 million and $1.84 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.95 or 0.01305213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00013683 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032342 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.65 or 0.01661131 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1,557.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

