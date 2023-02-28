Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the software’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $64.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -111.97, a P/E/G ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,695,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $726,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the software’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 48,058 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,894 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,468 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

