Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 1,640.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Altigen Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.29.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altigen Communications (ATGN)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.