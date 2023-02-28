Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 1,640.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Altigen Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

