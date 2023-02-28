Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. 1,635,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

