Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Altus Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.56.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$60.74 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$41.27 and a 52 week high of C$61.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3,037.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$350,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

