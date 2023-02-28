Alvotech (ALVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st.

Alvotech Price Performance

ALVO opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. Alvotech has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Alvotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

