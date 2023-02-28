Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Shares Up 2.4%

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 567,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 333,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Amarillo Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46.

Amarillo Gold Company Profile

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

