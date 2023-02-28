Amber Rudd Purchases 1,942 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £2,039.10 ($2,460.60).

On Wednesday, January 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,058 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £2,037.42 ($2,458.57).

On Wednesday, December 28th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,014 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £1,953.58 ($2,357.40).

CNA stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 105.40 ($1.27). 8,912,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,013,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.20 ($1.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,307.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 118 ($1.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 132 ($1.59).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

