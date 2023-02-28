AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 32,132,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 37,602,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,232,507 shares in the company, valued at $558,991,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Medici Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 267,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 229,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.