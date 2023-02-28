Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. 1,318,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,124,825 shares.The stock last traded at $29.83 and had previously closed at $29.73.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,712,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,452,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

