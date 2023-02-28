Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the January 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 13,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

About Amex Exploration

(Get Rating)

Read More

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.