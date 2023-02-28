Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the January 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 13,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.60.
About Amex Exploration
