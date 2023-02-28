Amit Yoran Sells 11,843 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $509,012.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,260,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Amit Yoran sold 5,608 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $246,864.16.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08.

Tenable Price Performance

TENB traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $44.23. 733,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.27. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.69% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tenable by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

