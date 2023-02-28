Analysts Set Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Target Price at $45.00

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fraport from €45.00 ($47.87) to €47.00 ($50.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($50.00) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fraport from €48.00 ($51.06) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUY opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

