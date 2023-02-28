Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Price Target at C$35.17

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. CIBC increased their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$34.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$30.76 on Thursday. Keyera has a one year low of C$27.18 and a one year high of C$35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.03. The firm has a market cap of C$7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

