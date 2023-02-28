Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Papa John’s International (PZZA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) recently:

2/28/2023 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Papa John’s International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Papa John’s International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $96.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Papa John’s International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2023 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $92.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Papa John’s International is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 614,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,764. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 38,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

