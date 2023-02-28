ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of ANIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 63,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,967. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $730.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 358,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

