ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of ANIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 63,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,967. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $730.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
