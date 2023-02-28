ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $327.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $327.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $286.25.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $295.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.