Anyswap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,043.92 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $90.47 million and approximately $6,043.92 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $10.54 or 0.00045223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.94719283 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $10,842.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

