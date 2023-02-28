Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Director Acquires $25,900.00 in Stock

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,055. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of APLD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 776,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 5.11. Applied Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 145.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Applied Digital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

