Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. 27,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

