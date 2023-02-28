Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. 27,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $25.23.
About Arch Capital Group
Further Reading
