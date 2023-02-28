Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Increased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

