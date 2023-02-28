Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Up 295.5% in February

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 295.5% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Archer Price Performance

ARHVF remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Tuesday. Archer has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment is involved in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere segment is composed of land drilling operations in Latin America.

