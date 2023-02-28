Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 193.5% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

ARRW stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 696.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

