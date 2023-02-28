Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a PE ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 0.51. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

