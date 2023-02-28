Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $71.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several research firms recently commented on ARVN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $57,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

