Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in February

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ascendant Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Ascendant Resources stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 82,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,234. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Ascendant Resources has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

