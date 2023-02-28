Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,180 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,885 ($22.75).

Associated British Foods Stock Up 2.2 %

ABF traded up GBX 43.50 ($0.52) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,018 ($24.35). 426,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,228. The company has a market cap of £15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,265.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,806 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,578.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,021 ($24.39).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

