Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Roth Mkm

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASURGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Asure Software Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Asure Software by 19.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 15.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.