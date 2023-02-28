Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Roth Mkm

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Asure Software by 19.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 15.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

