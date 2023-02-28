ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.33.

ATCO Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. ATCO has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on ATCO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

