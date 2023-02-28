Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 5.4 %

AAME opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $51.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.34. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

