Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 2,288.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATLKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Danske cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.51.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 165,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 31.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.