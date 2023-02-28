Augur (REP) Price Hits $9.18 on Major Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $9.18 or 0.00039220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $100.98 million and $9.37 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000147 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
