Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Short Interest Update

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of AIAGY stock remained flat at $50.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. Aurubis has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

Aurubis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6676 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aurubis’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurubis Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aurubis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

