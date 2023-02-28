Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a growth of 593.0% from the January 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Autogrill Price Performance
Shares of ATGSF remained flat at $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. Autogrill has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.
Autogrill Company Profile
