Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $17.59 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.59 or 0.00074217 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.71 billion and $214.38 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025764 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,832,774 coins and its circulating supply is 324,770,054 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.