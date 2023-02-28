Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWXGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of -138.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

