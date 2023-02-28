Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of -138.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.40.
Avalon Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.