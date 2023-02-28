Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Down 0.2%

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.82 and last traded at $80.86. 275,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 380,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.05.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after buying an additional 207,433 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $637,000.

